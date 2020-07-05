Alyce Ann (Heeb) Gustafson
On Wednesday, July 1st, 2020, Alyce Ann (Heeb) Gustafson, loving wife, mother, and grandmother of four, passed away at the age of 54.
Alyce was born to the late Jimmy Heeb and Marion (Pogue) Westlake on December 26, 1965, in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She received her bachelor's degree from Arkansas State University in 1988. In college, she served as the AOII president. She married Bruce Gustafson on March 22, 1997, and they raised two daughters: Mandy and Caitlen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy Heeb and Marion Westlake, as well as her brother, Tony Heeb, and sister, Lana Heeb.
She is survived by her husband of twenty-three years, Bruce, and daughters, Mandy Christopher (Matt) and Caitlen Faitz (Nick). Alyce is also survived by her sisters Teressa Parker (Phil) of Harrisburg, Arkansas, and Holleah Mross (Jeff) of Jonesboro, Arkansas. She leaves behind four grandchildren whom she adored: Landon and Lucy Christopher, Palmer and Oliver Faitz, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Alyce was loved by many and her smile could truly light up a room.
Most recently, she was an IT Business Analyst for Ring Container Technologies. She was an avid member of the American Cancer Society
and a warrior in the battle to fight and find a cure for cancer. In her spare time, she enjoyed scrapbooking, junking, reading, and relaxing on the beach.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held per Alyce's request instead of a traditional funeral. The details of that ceremony will be released soon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
in remembrance of Alyce.