Memphis - Amanda Dower Gossett passed away unexpectedly at home February 4th at the age of 46. She is survived by her husband Jason, son Hunter, and brother Matthew Dower. She was preceded in death by her father James Robert Dower and mother Maria Castelli Dower. She worked as an application engineer at ECS Federal. Services will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral on 700 Poplar Ave. Visitation at 2:00pm and service at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral, St. Jude, and the Humane Society of Memphis/Shelby County.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
