Amanda Lee Anderson



Amanda was born to Janet Rose and Joesph David Anderson on August 8,1980 in Memphis, Tn. She departed this life on November 5, 2020 also in Memphis, Tn. She is preceded in death with her father, both sets of grandparents, and a host of other immediate family. She leaves her mother, Janet Anderson, her brothers- Aaron Hall and Joesph Anderson, along with several other family members and friends. Everyone who had the privilege of knowing this sweet, kind, and strong hero were truly blessed with a miracle. The Williams Funeral Home is taking care of final arrangements. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers there is a go fund me page set up for donations for the family to take care of final expenses and medical bills in the name of Amanda's Amen.









