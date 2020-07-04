Amelia Shahun Smith



Amelia Smith, 91, left this world a happier place for all who knew her. Born in Memphis to the late Leon and Carolena Strassner Shahun on Dec 17, 1928, Amelia was full of energy and wit.



Amelia attended Snowden School and Central High School. She then attended Miss Semple's finishing school in New York City. She married Melvin Smith and together they had two daughters: Linda Sue and Debbie Lynn. Ameila was a bookkeeper for 60+ years at Samelson-Leon and Joseph. She retired at age 85 but stayed busy going to gamble in West Memphis, attending Memphis Tigers basketball games, going out with friends, and volunteering at MIFA. She was quite proud to be on the cover of MIFA's magazine in 2015! Amelia lived in the same home on Hawthorne for 89 years and loved her neighbors. She made friends everywhere she went. Many of her friends and neighbors looked out for her like family.



Amelia leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Linda (Alan) Neel of Boca Raton, FL and her beloved granddaughter, Melissa Neel of Huntsville, AL. Amelia was grateful for the companionship and care from her niece, Meryl Rosen, who took her to Tigers games, symphonies, and other adventures. She also enjoyed the many family gatherings at her niece Connie Sherman's home. Amelia was predeceased by her husband, Melvin, her brother Leon Shahun, Jr. and her daughter Debbie. The family appreciates the friendship and care provided by Gloria Anderson for many years.



In lieu of flowers, Amelia would have appreciated donations to MIFA and Temple Israel. A funeral service will occur at a later time.









