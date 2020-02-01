Resources
Cordova - Amira Saba, 81, of Cordova, TN passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. Mrs. Saba was preceded in death by her son, Nabil Saba; granddaughter, Samantha Saba; sister, Sr. Andre Salem; and sister, Odette Salem. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Kamal Saba; daughter, Kathy Saba; son, Camille Saba(Ellen); granddaughters: Pamela, Bella, and Brianna; and siblings: Yacoub Salem, Nabila Salem, Nouha Salem, Sr. Sylvia Salem, and Sr. Patricia Salem. The Saba family will receive friends Monday, February 3, 2020 from 9-10 am with a funeral liturgy to follow at 10:00 am. All services and interment will be at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, East.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
