Amy Joy Haire Smith
Louisville, KY
Amy was born May 7, 1964 in Memphis, TN to Glen and Birdie Haire. She passed away on December 28, 2018 in Louisville, KY after a long, courageous fight with cancer.
Amy graduated from Southaven High School 1982 Southaven, MS. Lived in Memphis before moving to Owensboro, KY.
Amy was a loving wife/mother and enjoyed her family and friends. She was always in service to others. Despite her own failing health, Amy would be the first to show up if her family needed help. Amy had such a kind, loving and gentle heart to everyone-animals included, especially cats (Heisey and Pooh-kitty). She had such a sense of humor and her laugh was contagious!
Amy is survived by her loving husband (her "rock") Greg Smith, daughter Casey Roberts (Bleck), son Jake Smith (Haily), parents Glen and Birdie Haire, siblings Martin Haire (Pat), Carmen Kaplan (Kenny), Joanna Dobson (Wayne), David Haire (Tammy), Kenneth Haire (Wendy), Wesley Haire, granddaughter Lily Grace Roberts as well as many nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.
There were two Celebration of Life held in her honor on Dec. 31st in Shelbyville, KY and January 10th in Memphis, TN. Memorial contributions for Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at orcahope.org
"Better is one day in your courts than a thousand elsewhere; I would rather be a Doorkeeper in the house of my God than dwell in the tents of the wicked (Psalm 84:10)
