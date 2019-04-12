|
|
Anacorita T. Johnston
Millington , TN
Anacorita T. Johnston, 72, passed away April 11, 2019. The widow of Michael David Johnston, she is survived by her sons, Michael Johnston, Eric (Crystal) Johnston, and David Johnston; sister, Carmelita Holmes of Simi Valley, CA; brother, Ernesto Teposo of the Phillippines; and her two granddaughters (who she loved to spoil), Reagan Johnston and Abigail Johnston. The family will receive friends Friday (Apr 19) from 10am until the service at 11:30am at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Memphis National Cemetery.
Munford Funeral Home
Millington Chapel
(901) 873-0123
MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 12, 2019