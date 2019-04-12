Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
Anacorita T. Johnston, 72, passed away April 11, 2019. The widow of Michael David Johnston, she is survived by her sons, Michael Johnston, Eric (Crystal) Johnston, and David Johnston; sister, Carmelita Holmes of Simi Valley, CA; brother, Ernesto Teposo of the Phillippines; and her two granddaughters (who she loved to spoil), Reagan Johnston and Abigail Johnston. The family will receive friends Friday (Apr 19) from 10am until the service at 11:30am at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Memphis National Cemetery.

