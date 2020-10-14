1/1
and Charles Girtie Mae (Man) Jones-Coleman
Mr. & Mrs. Charles (Man) Girtie Mae Jones-Coleman

Oakland, TN - Mr. & Mrs. Charles (Man) Girtie Mae Jones-Coleman walk through Viewing will be held on Friday, October 16th, 2020 at Fellowship Baptist Church 7560 HWY 195 Somerville, Tennessee from 4:00 -7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct.17th, 2020; 12:00 Noon. Interment West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. They are survived by one daughter Cynthia (Jerehami) Burton; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild.

Due to COVID-19 Restrictions are enforced.

Mabone Funeral Home,LLC 901-465-2222 our website: www.mabonefuneralhomellc.com




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
OCT
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Mabone Funeral Home - Somerville
1435 Teague Store Rd
Somerville, TN 38068
(901) 465-2222
