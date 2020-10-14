Mr. & Mrs. Charles (Man) Girtie Mae Jones-Coleman
Oakland, TN - Mr. & Mrs. Charles (Man) Girtie Mae Jones-Coleman walk through Viewing will be held on Friday, October 16th, 2020 at Fellowship Baptist Church 7560 HWY 195 Somerville, Tennessee from 4:00 -7:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct.17th, 2020; 12:00 Noon. Interment West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. They are survived by one daughter Cynthia (Jerehami) Burton; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild.
Due to COVID-19 Restrictions are enforced.
Mabone Funeral Home,LLC 901-465-2222 our website: www.mabonefuneralhomellc.com