Mr. Andre De'Juan Phillips



Memphis - Mr. Andre De'Juan Phillips, age 49, of Memphis, TN made his transition on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital Park. He is survived by his mother, Glenda Crawford Phillips McGhee; father, Lee (Jeanette) Phillips; sister Katrina Smith; daughter, Kaela Phillips and a host of family and friends.



There will be a walk through viewing on Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Jefferson Mortuary, Inc., 7788 Church Street, Millington, TN 38053.



Please wear your mask.



Interment will follow at Forest Hill East Cemetery, 2440 Whitten Road, Memphis, TN 38133.



Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. has charge: (901) 872-8800 Phone (901) 872-4722 Fax



jeffersonmortuary@yahoo.com









