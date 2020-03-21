Services
N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
12 South Parkway West
Memphis, TN 38109
(901) 948-7755
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Saint Ann Catholic Church,
6529 Stage Road
Bartlett, TN
Bartlett - Andrea Michelle Neal passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the age of 28. She was the daughter of Billy Ray (deceased) and Bernice Dodson Neal.

She received a Bachelor's Degree in Japanese and French as well as a Master's Degree in Linguistics from the University of Memphis. Andrea worked as an English as a Second Language Teacher at Frayser Community Schools. At the time of her death, she was pursuing a Masters of Arts Teaching Degree.

Not only was Andrea academic, she loved the arts and studying other cultures. Her favorite thing to do was to paint portraits, stills of nature, and household objects. Her last project was her own rendition of Van Gogh's Starry Night, a gift for her brother. She played the violin, piano, guitar, and flute. Andrea could be found any given day cooking cuisine and dishes from cultures around the world with her sister, brother, and/or friends. She also loved watching various movies, television shows, and listening to music in various languages. French and Japanese were the two languages she spoke fluently.

Andrea was kind, loving, and compassionate. She was a devout Catholic who enjoyed attending Sunday Mass with her mother, brother Billy, and sister Kim. Words cannot express how much she will be missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Willie Neal, Mr. and Mrs. Booker Dodson, and her Uncle Willie Neal, Jr. She leaves behind her Aunts Kathy Bratcher and Nancy Neal Oxley, Uncles Louis and Randy Dodson, Jerome (Jackie) Neal, and Clarence (Allean) Neal.

Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and safety of the community, funeral services will be limited to the immediate family at Saint Ann Catholic Church, 6529 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN at 12 noon on Monday, March 23, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Saint Ann Catholic Church Building Fund or Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.njfordandsonsfuneralhome.com for the Neal Family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
