|
|
Andrew C Hackett, Jr. was born to Andrew C Hackett Sr. And Beatrice Pulliam Hackett on April 1, 1943 and raised up in Batesville, VA which is about 18 miles from Charlottesville, VA He was a true "country boy" and loved being raised up in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Andy was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Helga Mueller. He leaves behind Li Hwa Young who brought sunshine into his life with her loving, compassionate, caring personality. He also has one daughter, Amy Hackett Whitley, son in law Chris Whitley, two grandsons, Maxwell and Samuel, and one grandaughter, Emma Rose who live in Cary, NC.
After graduating in 1961 from Albemarle HS in Charlottesville, VA at 18, he enlisted in the Air Force where he spent 5 years on active duty. He was stationed in Germany where he met Helga in West Berlin, and they were married in 1965. After leaving the Air Force they moved from Blaine, WA to Memphis, TN. He became a Firefighter for the City of Memphis Fire Department, where he served 28 years and retired as Air Crash Chief.
He also joined the TN Air National Guard 164th Airlift Wing after a few years in Memphis and retired as Fire Chief in April, 2003 at age 60 after a total of 35 years with the Air Force/ National Guard.
Along his journey thru life, between these two jobs, he also managed to drive an 18 wheeler part time/full time for several companies. He spent 18 years in the trucking division at Kimberly Clark here in Memphis. He drove trucks for a total of 29 years.
He loved spending time with his friends and family. He liked dogs, cars, traveling and reading. He went to West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer Research, Salvation Army, or Memphis Union Mission. Visitation with family and friends with be on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 12:30~2:00 pm with funeral service following at 2:00 pm at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000
Interment will be at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019