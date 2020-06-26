Andrew Harvey
Andrew Harvey, 73, Retired Manager for City of Memphis Division of Housing and Community Development. Died on June 21, 2020. He leaves his wife, Joan Harvey and son, Jason Harvey. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 620 Parkrose, Memphis, Tennessee 38109. Walkthrough Visitation - 9:00 am - 10:15 am; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated Tribute - 10:30 am
Funeral (limited capacity) - 11:00 am
Services will be streamed live at:
mt-vernon.org
Watch Live Now
Harvey Homegoing Service.
Andrew Harvey, 73, Retired Manager for City of Memphis Division of Housing and Community Development. Died on June 21, 2020. He leaves his wife, Joan Harvey and son, Jason Harvey. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 620 Parkrose, Memphis, Tennessee 38109. Walkthrough Visitation - 9:00 am - 10:15 am; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated Tribute - 10:30 am
Funeral (limited capacity) - 11:00 am
Services will be streamed live at:
mt-vernon.org
Watch Live Now
Harvey Homegoing Service.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.