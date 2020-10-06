1/
Andrew Mason Simmons
1925 - 2020
Andrew Mason Simmons

Memphis - Andrew "Andy" Mason Simmons Sr., 95, passed away October 3, 2020 at Allen Morgan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Memphis, Tennessee. He was born August 23, 1925 in the Bethlehem Community outside of Pickens, South Carolina to Rev. Andrew and Emma Massingill Simmons.

He graduated from Pickens High School and immediately enlisted in the United States Navy serving from 1943-1963. He served as an aerial gunner on the TBM Avenger torpedo bomber. He met the love of his life, Lydia Jim "Jamie" Kimbrough while teaching at the Millington Naval Air Station in B school. He retired in 1963 as Chief Petty Officer. After his military retirement, he joined the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier and retired in 1984 from the Postal Service.

He was a faithful member, choir member, and deacon of the First Baptist Church of Memphis, Tennessee and enjoyed cooking, gardening, card playing, tennis, oil painting, needlepoint, piano playing, and reading.

Mr. Simmons was preceded in death by wife, Lydia Jim Kimbrough Simmons, son: Andrew Mason Simmons Jr., parents, Rev. Andrew M. and Emma Massingill Simmons, sisters, Cora, Sadie, Vadie, Ora, Alberta and Janie, brothers, Batie, Banister, Broadus, Buford, CP and Waldo.

He is survived by son, Kimbrough Graham (Beth) Simmons, grandsons, Andrew (Alejandra) Simmons, and Graham Simmons, several nieces and nephews including Joyce Bruno who was a special caregiver for Andy. The wonderful staff at Trezevant Terrace and Allen Morgan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

The family will receive guests on Saturday, October 10 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Fireside Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN, 38119. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests memorial contributions to be made in memory of Mr. Simmons to the First Baptist Church of Memphis, 200 E. Pkwy N, Memphis, TN, 38112.








Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
October 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
