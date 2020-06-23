Andrew Neil Mabe, Ph.D.
Livermore, CA - Andrew Neil Mabe, Ph.D., passed away at his home in Livermore, California on June 14, 2020. At the time of his death, Andrew was employed with Lawrence Livermore Laboratories as a Research Chemist in the Material Science Division. He was widely published and highly regarded by his peers. Andrew graduated from Bolton High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree and a Ph.D. with honors in chemistry from the University of Tennessee.
Andrew is survived by his fiancé, Selia Martinez of Livermore, CA; daughters, Alina and Ada; son, Jessie; parents, Mr. and Mrs. S. Jonathan Garrett, of Arlington, TN; grandmother, Christine H. Garrett, of Memphis, TN; sisters, Lauren (Nick) Braun, of Hastings, MN, Dana Matthews, of Greers Ferry, AR, Meagen (John) Garner, of Atoka, TN; brothers Jonathan Garrett, of Nashville, TN, and Gaines Garrett, of New York, NY. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Andrew was a loving father, son, brother and fiancé. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A visitation will be held at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel on Friday, June 26th from 1pm until the service at 2pm. Interment will follow in Salem ARP Cemetery in Atoka. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.