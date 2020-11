Or Copy this URL to Share

Andrew "Genie Man" Tibbs



Andrew "Genie Man" Tibbs died 11/9/20 after a long battle with cancer. Survived by his wife Pairlee Tibbs, his daughter Andrea Tibbs Tucker, 1 granddaughter, 2 stepsons, 2 sisters, 3 brothers and a host of family and friends. The date of the wake is 11/16/20, 12:00 to 2:00 pm and the funeral immediately afterwards,









