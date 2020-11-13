1/
Andrew Wilson Arthur Sr.
Andrew Wilson Arthur, Sr.

Germantown - Andrew Wilson Arthur, Sr, 81, of Germantown, died on November 3, 2020 after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Arthur. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, sons Andrew Jr (Vicki) and Corwin (Jennifer), eight grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, sister Eleanor Woodward, and numerous nieces and nephews.

President of MRS Fiberglass & Rubber, Inc and a long time Elder with Germantown Presbyterian Church, Mr Arthur also served for many years on the board of the MidSouth Fair and was a past President of Germantown Charity Horse Show. Arrangements are pending at this time.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
