Andy McFarland
Memphis - Andy McFarland, 86, of Collierville, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann McFarland, a daughter, Jill McFarland, two grandchildren, Rachel McFarland and Andrew McFarland, and a brother, Jack McFarland. Mr. McFarland is survived by his three children, Keith McFarland, Lee McFarland and Pam McFarland, four grandchildren, Hodson McFarland, Jackson McFarland, Kyle McFarland and Katie McFarland, and a special friend, Vee Mechsner. Mr. McFarland was a retired vice president of Bryce Corporation. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, July 18 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The committal will immediately follow. Memorial contributions can be made to the Collierville Animal Shelter, 603 East South Street in Collierville.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 16, 2019