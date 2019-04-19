|
|
Angela Lee King
Brighton, TN
Angela Lee King, 52, a woman who brightened the lives of everyone she met, passed away April 15, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Jerry E. King II; daughter, Jamie King; son, Colin King; mother, Harumi (Bob) Gross; sister, Carolyn (Danny) Carroll; brother, Larry (Leanna) Dagen. The family will receive friends Monday (Apr 22) from 6pm until the service at 8pm at Gateway Baptist Church (4070 Macon Rd, Memphis, TN).
Munford Funeral Home
Millington Chapel
(901) 873-0123
MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 19, 2019