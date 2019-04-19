Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gateway Baptist Church
4070 Macon Rd
Memphis, TN
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
8:00 PM
Gateway Baptist Church
4070 Macon Rd
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Lee King


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Angela Lee King Obituary
Angela Lee King

Brighton, TN

Angela Lee King, 52, a woman who brightened the lives of everyone she met, passed away April 15, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Jerry E. King II; daughter, Jamie King; son, Colin King; mother, Harumi (Bob) Gross; sister, Carolyn (Danny) Carroll; brother, Larry (Leanna) Dagen. The family will receive friends Monday (Apr 22) from 6pm until the service at 8pm at Gateway Baptist Church (4070 Macon Rd, Memphis, TN).

Munford Funeral Home

Millington Chapel

(901) 873-0123

MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
Download Now