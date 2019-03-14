|
Angelina "Ann" Virginia Barnett
Memphis, TN
Angelina "Ann" Virginia Barnett, age 90, of Memphis, TN, passed away on March 11, 2019. She was born in Rochester, New York on March 16, 1928. Predeceased by her parents, Paul and Josephine Murano; first husband, Sam Virginia; only son, Stephen Virginia; and second husband, Thomas Barnett. Angelina was the youngest of three brothers and three sisters who have all passed away. She is survived by grandson Paul (Jordan) Mullins, great-grandchildren, Riley and Lila Mullins; nieces, Mary Jo (Ron) Carlivati, Josie (Dr. Richard) Gangemi and Fran (David) Crawford; nephews, Len Malkiewicz, Jim (Debby) Fasino, and Anthony Sciascia; and also, many great nieces and nephews along with many friends from St. Louis Catholic Church and Colonial Park United Methodist Church.
Ann excelled in piano and violin at an early age. She was awarded a scholarship to the Eastman School of Music in
Rochester, New York to continue her music education. On November 27, 1948, Ann married Sam Virginia and moved to Jacksonville, Florida where Sam was serving in the United States Navy. Son Stephen was born on April 1, 1953. Sam was transferred to Morocco with his family where they lived for four years. His position was a translator to the American Ambassador with the American Embassy.
Sam was again transferred with his family to Barcelona, Spain serving again as a translator to the American Ambassador at the American Embassy. At this time, Ann worked for BC Morton company as a broker selling stocks and bonds. The family spent four years in Spain.
The next transfer brought the family to Naples, Italy where Sam continued as a translator for the American Ambassador at the American Embassy. At this time, Ann was a representative for American Motors selling automobiles to military men returning to the United States. The family spent four years in Italy.
Both he and Ann were fluent in French, Italian, Spanish and Arabic. After 23 years of service in the US Navy, Sam retired and the family settled in Memphis, TN. At that time Ann began working at Parry Furniture as a sales associate and furniture buyer traveling to the furniture markets. For nine years Ann volunteered as a translator at the Baptist Hospital.
Her funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am at St. Louis Catholic Church, 203 S. White Station Road, Memphis, TN. Graveside services and a reception will follow at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105 in Ann's memory.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 14, 2019