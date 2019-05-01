Services
Anita Bean Tucker

Memphis - Anita Bean Tucker, 57 years old, died April 29. Worked at Defense Depot Memphis and retired from VA Memphis. She leaves a daughter, Alexis Patrice Tucker, one sister: Cynthia Bean, one brother: Jonathan Bean, caregivers Roma & Melvin Robertson, Anointed Temple (ATOP) Church Family, Magnolia First Baptist Church Family, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing: May 2, 2019 at 12:00pm until service time at 1:00pm at R. S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home-Walnut Grove Chapel.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 1, 2019
