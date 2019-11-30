|
Anita Carole Smith Stephens
Anita Carole (Smith) Stephens of Houston, Texas, beloved wife of James C. Stephens, passed away on November 20, 2019, with her husband by her side.
Anita was born December 10, 1941 in Memphis, Tennessee to Nelly (Jackson) and John Smith.
She was raised in John and Nelly's home in Memphis, graduating from East High School, attending the then Memphis State University and participating as much as she could in the operation of the Smith family business - building and renting apartment homes.
At a 1963 New Year's Eve party Anita met the love of her life, then Captain, USAF, James C. "Jim" Stephens, who was also from Memphis and home on leave. They determined that evening that at the completion of his leave in early 1964 (he was proceeding to a new duty assignment in Fort Worth and she to a new employment adventure in Dallas, and later New York) both wished to continue their "conversation". After their meeting the "conversation" continued in Texas, subsequent commutes between Memphis, Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, and various other locations, through their wedding in Memphis in February 1969 and their eventual settlement in Houston.
Anita enjoyed following local, national and international affairs, supporting and serving on several so aligned organizations, reading and skiing. She also loved and enjoyed her relationship with her stepdaughter, Stacy E. Stephens Beckett (and her husband Bill Beckett), and step- grandchildren William "Will", John "Jack" and Brooke Beckett of Summit, New Jersey. Their visits to Houston and to see the Rodeo were times of excitement and anticipation. She also loved all other children and animals.
Unfortunately, after exhibiting unaccountable symptoms, in 2014 Anita was diagnosed at Mayo Clinic with a little known neurological disorder, corticobasal degeneration (CDO). True to her character, and with the support of her family and friends, she gallantly resisted (primarily at her
Houston home) until passing on November 20, 2019.
Anita leaves behind her loving husband of 50 years, Jim Stephens, her stepdaughter Stacy Stephens Beckett and her husband Bill Beckett, her step-grandchildren Will, Jack and Brooke Beckett, and numerous relatives in Tennessee.
Her family will receive friends on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 5-8 p.m., at the Klein Funeral Home, 16131 Champion Forest Drive, Klein, Texas 77379. The funeral service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, 10 a.m. at Klein Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow immediately afterward at Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019