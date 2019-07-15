Services Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 5668 Poplar Avenue Memphis , TN 38119-0885 (901) 767-8930 Resources More Obituaries for Anita Parker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anita Hastings Parker

1921 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Anita Hastings Parker



Tunica, MS - Anita Hastings Parker of Tunica, Mississippi died peacefully in her home Thursday morning on July 11, 2019. Skeet, as she was known by friends, was born July 27th, 1921 to Ether R. Hastings and Vera Hedrick in Fryer's Mill, AR. She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, her husband Dutch Parker, an infant son, and grandson Parker (Jill) Graves. She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Parker of Tunica, MS and Suzi Carson of Atlanta, GA, a beloved niece Anita Hastings of Tunica, MS; and grandsons Buckley (Keri) Graves, Nick (Jessica) Graves both of Tunica, MS, and Reed Carson and John Carson both of Atlanta, GA. Great-grandchildren include Lillian Graves, Andi Kate Graves, Rae Graves, Leland Graves, Buck Graves and Parker Graves.



Skeet and Dutch celebrated their 79th wedding anniversary on Jan 3, 2019. They met in elementary school in Marked Tree, AR and married after graduation in 1940. Dutch enlisted in the Army Air Corps at the beginning of WWII. Skeet followed him from base to base before he was shipped overseas. Many wives accompanied their husbands during their military service and during this time Skeet and Dutch made life long friends. Since accommodations were difficult to find near military bases, at one point she found herself living in cupula at the top of a barn, which she lovingly referred to as their bird's nest. As long as they were together she was happy. After Dutch was deployed to Europe, Skeet made her way back to Arkansas where she returned to the home of her



aunts Ada and Ruby Hastings, who raised Skeet and her brothers after the death of their mother when they were young children.



When Dutch returned home from WWII they made their home in Marked Tree, AR where both of their families lived. After the birth of their children, the family moved to Dubbs, MS where they were welcomed by the community and joined the Dubbs Methodist Church. The first club Skeet joined was the Thursday Afternoon Bridge Club, which is still active. She treasured Bridge Day with her friends. In 1961 the family moved closer to the town of Tunica and at that point the family joined the Tunica United Methodist Church. There she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, she was a member of United Methodist Women Circle, served on the Parsonage Committee and Worship Committee. She was also instrumental in founding the Tunica Chapter of Girl Scouts of America, and active in The Mother's Club at Tunica Academy with fund raising and social events.



Skeet had a love for the unusual and could find the beauty in any object. She became known all over the Mid-South for her adept eye at collecting fine antique furniture as well as porcelain, silver and linens.



She had a wicked sense of humor and was a great story teller. Her age did not define her; her friends spanned generations and she made everyone feel welcome and comfortable in any setting.



At this point, we are going to call her Mom… Mom never wanted to be the center of attention, but as the matriarch of a large Southern family she was undeniably the center of our family's adoration.



Visitation will be held 12:30 - 1:30 P.M. Sunday July 14, 2019 at the Tunica United Methodist Church with the funeral service immediately following at 1:30 P.M. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Tunica, MS. Memorial Funeral Home in Tunica, MS is handling the arrangements. Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 15, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries