Anita Jane Fulghum Knapp
Houston, TX - Anita Jane Fulghum Knapp, 81, peacefully left this world to be with the Lord on May 5, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her children, Lauren Kenneally and husband Matthew of Houston, son David Knapp and wife Leslie of Anchorage, Alaska, and daughter Jennifer Berridge and husband Jason of San Antonio, Texas. Known as "Mimi" to her eight adored grandchildren, she will be forever treasured in the hearts of Griffen and Graham Kenneally, Emily, Elizabeth and Olivia Knapp, and Britton, Mac and Emile Berridge. Anita is also survived by her brothers, Bob Fulghum and family of Concord, North Carolina, and Gene Fulghum and family of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and her former husband, George Knapp, of Houston, Texas, with whom she maintained a lasting friendship. Anita is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Eugene Fulghum, her in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. George Stanford Knapp, Junior, and nephew, Robert Shawn Fulghum.
Anita was born in Memphis, Tennessee on September 12, 1937, to Agnes Warbritton and Bernard Eugene Fulghum. As a native Memphian, Anita attended Lindenwood Christian Church, Central High School and was graduated from Memphis State University in 1959, earning a Bachelor of Art and Sciences, cum laude. She served as the Vice-President of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, a Memphis Maid of Cotton and later, rebuffed the advances of then little-known Elvis Presley. After college, Anita taught in the Memphis schools until marriage when George's medical career ultimately took them to Houston where they made their home.
Anita was the epitome of a lovely Tennessee belle in her demeanor and actions, where family, friends and faith were the center of her life, all the while doing it beautifully dressed, immaculately coiffed, and sporting a smile that was always perfected by lipstick. As her children grew, Anita began her second career as co-owner of The Village Boutique, and organizing fashion shows for various Houston charitable events. Once her children began to have their own children, she took on the mantle of doting grandmother, happily serving as babysitter, mentor, baking instructor and avid sports supporter to each of her grandchildren. She also loved serving the Lord as a member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church, and the Altar and Docent Guilds.
Friends are invited to gather with the family in Houston, Texas, for a Reception to be held from five until seven o'clock in the evening (5-7 PM) of Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Bradshaw-Carter Funeral Home, 1734 West Alabama Street and for a memorial celebration of Anita's life at two o'clock in the afternoon (2 PM) on Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road. The complete version of this memorial tribute can be found at www.bradshawcarter.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 26, 2019