Anita Louise Toombs Moody
Anita Louise Toombs Moody

Cordova - Anita Louise Toombs Moody was born on April 27, 1939, in Paragould, Arkansas to Raymond Oscar Toombs and Louise Lee Wheeler. She passed away on October 15, 2020, after a brief illness at the age of 81; five months and eighteen days. She was united in marriage to Charles Baker Moody on June 14, 1959, in Portageville, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Toombs and Louise (Wheeler) Toombs, and her husband, Charles Baker Moody. She leaves to honor her life three sons: Craig (Ann) Moody of Memphis, TN; Todd (Larisa) Moody of Cordova, TN and Bryan Moody of Nashville, TN; three grandchildren, Jonathan Moody of Toledo, OH and Joshua Moody of Camarillo, CA and McKinley Moody of Memphis, TN; two brothers, Donald Raymond Toombs of Jonesboro, AR and William (Karen) Toombs of Germantown, TN; and a host of other relatives, friends, and neighbors. The family will receive friends Monday evening, October 19 from 4-6 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday morning, October 20 at the funeral home with interment to follow in Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Bellevue Baptist Church Music Ministry. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.memphisfuneralhome.net






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
