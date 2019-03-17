Services
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-3375
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Anita Setzer Thornton

Anita Setzer Thornton Obituary
Anita Setzer Thornton

Millington, TN

Anita Setzer Thornton, 56, of Millington, TN passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Mrs. Thornton was preceded in death by her father, Robert Setzer. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Rodney Thornton; son, Derik Thornton(Sabrina); son, Brandon Thornton(Stephanie); mother, Ollie Setzer; sister, Debi Lavallee; brother, Rob Setzer; and grandchildren, Austin Thornton, Jacob Thornton, Savannah Thornton, and Connor Thornton. Mrs. Thornton was a sweet, caring lady and was truly the "community mom". She loved her grandchildren with all her heart. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation Monday, March 18, 2019 from 12-2 pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:00. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 17, 2019
