Anita Setzer Thornton
Millington, TN
Anita Setzer Thornton, 56, of Millington, TN passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Mrs. Thornton was preceded in death by her father, Robert Setzer. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Rodney Thornton; son, Derik Thornton(Sabrina); son, Brandon Thornton(Stephanie); mother, Ollie Setzer; sister, Debi Lavallee; brother, Rob Setzer; and grandchildren, Austin Thornton, Jacob Thornton, Savannah Thornton, and Connor Thornton. Mrs. Thornton was a sweet, caring lady and was truly the "community mom". She loved her grandchildren with all her heart. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation Monday, March 18, 2019 from 12-2 pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:00. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 17, 2019