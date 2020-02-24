Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
Dr. Ann Briscoe Nero


1947 - 2020
Dr. Ann Briscoe Nero Obituary
Dr. Ann Briscoe Nero

Dr. Ann Briscoe Nero, age 72, passed away on Feb. 22, 2020. She was born Aug. 22, 1947 and is preceded by her father, William O. Briscoe, and mothers, Kate Floyd Briscoe and Clothile Myers Briscoe.

She is survived by her husband, John C. Nero, children, Kathrine and Bob Dilts and Lindsay and Rick Handrickan, and granddaughters Elizabeth and Annabelle Dilts.

She was a 38-year employee of Memphis City Schools as a teacher, administrator and published writer. She introduced and implemented the middle school concept to MCS. In retirement she continued to mentor, consult and inspire the next generations of educators.

She received the TAMS Distinguished Service Award, the Rotary Award for Teacher Excellence and Trailblazer Award from MCS and the NJHS at Cordova Middle School is named for her.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Memphis Funeral Home on Poplar from 1pm to 3pm with a service celebrating her Life to begin at 3pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Shelby County Education foundation in her name.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020
