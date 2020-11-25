Ann Carolyn CooperMemphis - Ann Carolyn Cooper, 88, joined her deceased husband Maurice Cooper in heaven Nov. 23, 2020. She leaves her children, Wade Cooper, Mark Cooper, Greg Cooper, Greta Cooper Young, and Marcy Cooper Lee. She loved reading, travel, photography, calligraphy, sewing and constantly impressing her family with her ability to learn anything that interested her. Her children, brothers and sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews will tenderly hold her in their hearts for the rest of their lives. She and her husband were the proud owners of Cooper's grocery store located at 4571 Quince for over 40 years. She was a member of Cherokee Baptist Church. For Covid safety concerns the service is open to immediate family only at Memorial Park Poplar Ave on Tuesday, Dec 1st at 2:00 pm.