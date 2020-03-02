|
Ann Duff Fain
April 13, 1933 - March 2, 2020
She was 86 years old. She is survived by three children: Margaret (William Liger) Jack (Jennifer) and Jim (Tamara), six grandchildren Randi Lynn (Stephen Williams) August Walker (Brandon), Ben Fain, Allison (Timothy) Garrahy, Nick Liger, Annika Liger and seven great-grandchildren. Ann was predeceased by parents J. Ben and Margaret Duff, twin sister Lyn Duff (Robinson) and husband Dr. John N. Fain, Sr. Ann was born in Maryville, TN, graduated from Butler University, Indianapolis, Indiana. She was a member of Delta Gamma and in Spurs Honor Society. Ann taught 2nd grade for four years in DeKalb Co., Atlanta, Ga.; served as a Girl Scout leader for 11 years - R.I., Cub Scouts 6 years in R.I., active in League of Women Voters in R.I. and Memphis. She was a life-long Presbyterian, serving in many capacities including elder. Hobbies of quilting, oil painting, reading, and travels kept her busy before and after retirement.
A memorial service will be held at Idlewild Presbyterian Church at 2 pm on March 5, 2020. Visitation one-half hour before. Reception in TK Young room following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Idlewild Presbyterian Church or Trezevant Foundation.
