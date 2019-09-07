|
|
Ann Freeman Smith
Germantown - Ann Freeman Smith, 85, passed away September 4, 2019. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee and received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Arkansas State College. She attended Memphis College of Art and worked for the Memphis Park Commission. Ann enjoyed reading, gardening, photography, and making jewelry. She loved to dance and travel, and the birthday cakes she made were legendary! She is survived by her husband, Neil G. Smith; her daughters Valerie Hight (Kenny) and Linley Schmidt; five grandchildren; and her brother Bill Freeman (Joanna). The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 8 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a memorial service celebrating Ann's life to begin at 3:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 7, 2019