Ann Goodman Salky
Ann Goodman Salky passed away peacefully at her home in Memphis on November 19, 2020. She was born on. March 3, 1932, to Fred C. Goodman and Louise Feilschmidt Goodman in Memphis, where she lived her entire life. She was married to Nathan Kalmon Salky, M.D., a leading Memphis cardiologist, who preceded her in death by thirty years.
Ann was a curious person, well read, and deeply committed to learning. Despite leaving her undergraduate education at Lindenwood College at the time of her marriage to Nathan Salky at age 20, she returned to college and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree, magna cum laude, at age 44, from the University of Memphis. She combined her commitment to learning with a passion for civil rights, leading her to tutor children in reading in the poorest of Memphis public elementary schools and to provide counseling and social services to mothers with young children. Her commitment to civil rights extended to participating in the marches led by Dr. Martin Luther King on behalf of the sanitation workers striking for higher pay in 1968 and to become an advocate for the integration of Memphis City public schools. She was involved in numerous charitable activities and organizations designed to improve Memphis civic life, including the Memphis Chapter of the National Council for Jewish Women and Facing History and Ourselves.
Ann was distinguished by her genuine interest in the lives and stories of everyone she met. It did not matter to her whether you were rich or poor, black or white, Jewish or Christian. She wanted to explore your interests and learn about you and your family. She had a gift for connecting with people. Accordingly, she continued to make friends throughout her long life and was generous in her willingness to help anyone who needed a kindness. She was also an avid tennis player, biker, and walker. She loved spending her time in her beautiful home garden and engaging in almost any activity that led her outdoors and into the sunshine.
Ann was a loving grandmother and encouraged her six granddaughters to become strong, independent, and deeply caring women. In addition to her granddaughters Jesseca, Sarah, Emma, Lillian, Rebecca and Helen, she is survived by her two children, Steven Salky (Gail Ifshin) of Chevy Chase, Maryland, and Nan Salky (Tom Murphy) of Amherst Massachusetts, she also is survived by three great grandchildren. Donations in her name may be made to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
A private funeral was held at Temple Israel Cemetery on Friday, November 20, 2020.