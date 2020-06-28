Ann Hall Bridgforth
Hernando - Laura Ann Hall Bridgforth died on June 26, 2020, at her home in Pleasant Hill,
Mississippi, following a long illness. She was 73.
Born in New Albany, Mississippi, on November 4,1946, she graduated from high school there and received her Bachelor of Arts in Education degree from the University of Mississippi in 1968. At Ole Miss she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority.
Upon graduation and her marriage to DeSoto County native Barry Bridgforth, she moved to the Pleasant Hill Community, where she lived for the rest of her life. She taught for a while at Olive Branch Elementary School and afterwards became active in a number of community organizations. She served in various capacities at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church and was for many years the church's delegate to the Mississippi Methodist Annual Conference.
In her associations with both individuals and the community at large, Ann embodied the classical triad of The Good, The Beautiful, and The True. Her goodness shone through in the way she cared for people, both young and old. She volunteered to help children at the Memphis Oral School for the Deaf and served on the Board of Directors for Wesley Meadows Retirement Community in Hernando, MS. A gracious hostess, she with open arms welcomed both old acquaintances and new faces into her home, whether for special events or spontaneous get-togethers.
Her eye for beauty was evident in the dozens of lovely houses that she, as Vice President of her family's business, Bridgforth Homes, both designed and decorated.
She created charming dwellings, "with the warmth built in," for many a happy homeowner. Beautiful inside as well as out, she graciously shared that talent with friends whenever asked. With an innate green thumb, she landscaped her own garden so that there was always something blooming, even in the dead of winter. As a member of the Hernando Civic Garden Club, she applied her artistry in flower arranging for important occasions as well as for simple pleasures.
To her family and many friends, she was always true, always there when she was called upon to help or when she saw a need. She was the bright spire and, though small in stature, the strong place to which those in need of a word of encouragement or solace turned. Her kind and generous nature, her steadfast support touched hundreds of lives.
"Annie B" to the grandchildren she adored, devoted wife and mother to her family, the dearest of friends to all who knew her well, she was a rare and precious gift.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Barry Bridgforth, Sr., of Olive Branch; their sons, Barry, Jr. (Kelly) of Memphis and Hall (Tiffany) of Olive Branch; and four grandchildren: Annabelle, Brayden, Wilson, and Rivers.
Due to the protocols of the pandemic, the funeral at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church on Tuesday, June 30, will be a private family service. Afterwards the family will host a drive-by visitation between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. at their home.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church in Olive Branch, Wesley Meadows Retirement Home in Hernando, or the charity of one's choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.