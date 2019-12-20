|
|
Ann I. Palmer
Mrs. Ann Charlotte Irby Palmer, 101, died at home November 25, 2019. She was born in Lucy, Tennessee at the family home November 12, 1918.
After beginning her college years at what is now the University of Memphis, she married and later moved with her family to Columbus where her husband began his lengthy career with American Bosch Arma Corporation (AMBAC) where he retired as Group Vice President of United Technologies Corporation's Electrical and Fluid Power Products Division. She graduated from Mississippi State College for Women (the "W") with a bachelor of science (BS) degree, followed by a scholarship for graduate study anda master's in speech pathology from the "W". She actively supported others who wanted to further their higher education there.
Ann I. Palmer was a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International. She was a member of the Historical Society and Association of Preservation of Antiquities, a
Lifetime Friend of the Library, a charter member of the Blewett-Harrison Lee Home Docents, and one of the original drivers of Meals for the Homebound. She was an active member of St. Paul's Church in Columbus, serving as president of its Altar Guild and an officer of the Episcopal Church Women. She was an early member of the St. Paul's chapter of Daughters of the King.
Mrs. Palmer was a member of the Town and Country Garden and Luncheon Club when it was organized in 1955. She enjoyed her memberships in social, breakfast, walking and supper clubs. She supported the YMCA, the Riverene Society of United Way, the Tennessee Williams Tributes, and Columbus Arts Council, Community Theatre, St. Paul's School and MUW Foundation.
She enjoyed traveling worldwide and throughout the United States with her husband of over forty years, friends from Memphis and Columbus, her children and grandchildren, during which time she made new friends continuing to correspond with them until very recently.
Mrs. Palmer was preceeded in death by her husband Edward Jackson Palmer, her parents Jesse Roy and Virginia Williams Irby, and sister Ruth Irby Cox. Survivors include daughters Charlotte Seeley, Susan Mullins (Dave), and Blair Simpson, grandchildren, their spouses, and great grandchildren.
A memorial service for Mrs. Palmer will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church early in the new year. The family will receive friends in the Earlene Robertson Room following the service.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019