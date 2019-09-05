Services
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-3375
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
Resources
1942 - 2019
Ann Lewis Glover Obituary
Ann Lewis Glover

Tomball, TX - Ann Lewis Glover-- beloved mother and grandmother-- was born on February 10, 1942, in Humboldt, Tennessee, to Carolyn and Frank Lewis. Ann graduated from Humboldt High School in 1960 before moving to Memphis, Tennessee. Ann married Roy Fletcher on July 14, 1965 and had one daughter, Amy Lee Warren. Roy and Ann were small business owners and enjoyed traveling together. Ann was widowed in 1992 after having been married to Roy for 27 years. Ann was a devoted Christ-follower; she was a faithful member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee, for over 20 years. Ann married Jim Glover on August 29, 1997. Ann and Jim were devoted to the Lord, their family, and the University of Memphis Tigers. Following Jim's death in 2010, Ann moved to Houston, Texas, to live near her daughter, Amy. In Houston, Ann was a member of Champion Forest Baptist Church. Ann will be remembered by her sister, Becky Arnold; her son-in-law, Brian Warren; her stepsons Donnie Fletcher, Mike Fletcher, Steve (Lisa) Fletcher, and David (Susan) Glover; her stepdaughters Melanie (Kim) Milburn and Gloria (Hugh) Gates. She is also survived by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carolyn and Frank Lewis; her siblings, Helen and Harold; her first husband, Roy Fletcher; her second husband, Jim Glover; her step-son, Tim Fletcher; and her daughter, Amy Warren. A memorial service celebrating Ann's life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, September 6, at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home, 6755 Highway 51 North, Millington, "IN 38053. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in celebration of Ann's life may be sent to Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 5, 2019
