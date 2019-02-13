Ann Louise Campbell



Memphis, TN



Ann Louise Campbell, 86, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 3rd, 2019. She was born December 4th, 1932 in Huntington West Virginia to the late Paul and Lenise Yates Pritchett. Ann and her mother moved to Memphis during the Depression where she graduated and began her career as a dental hygienist.



Ann had many interests and hobbies. She did modeling for various fashion shows and events, hosted bridge and supper club parties and enjoyed knitting and needlepoint. She joined the Memphis Runners Track Club and won almost every race in her age group. She loved singing in the church choir and joined the Stephens Ministry to provide comfort to cancer patients. She loved meeting and making new friends in her retirement community, and loved her hot tea. Her homemade chicken pot pie was the stuff of legends. Her favorite activity was to spend time with her beloved husband Rudy and her two rescue cats Muffin and Billy Bob.



Ann is survived by her husband of 42 years, Rudolph Campbell; daughters Cindie Kelly (Chris Bickerstaff) of Memphis and Shayne McGuire (Danny Sullivan) of San Dimas, CA; and son Adam Simer of Memphis.



There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday February 16th at Kirby Pines Retirement Community from 2-4PM in the formal dining area. The family requests that memorial donations be made to a charity of one's choosing, or to the House of Mews in Memphis. Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019