|
|
Ann Marie Torti, 89, passed away April 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Robert Torti. Mrs. Torti survived by her children, Cecile Hodges (Tim), Robert Torti (Sherry), Lark Torti, and Rebecca Brasher (Mike); grandchildren, Aaron, Lauren, Austin, Madison, Weston, and Delaney; and great grandchildren, James, Cecliy, and Michael. Given current national conditions and the family's concern for the heath and well-being of others, she will be interred in Memorial Park Cemetery following a private service for the immediate family Saturday, May 2.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020