Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Ragsdale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann May Ragsdale


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ann May Ragsdale

Germantown, TN

Ann May Ragsdale died peacefully in her sleep on March 5, 2019 at Memphis Jewish Home and Rehab. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee on July 19, 1929. Ann was wed to Keener Blake Ragsdale Jr. on July 31, 1948. Keener preceded her in death on November 16, 2004. Ann was a longtime employee of Teamsters Local 667 and an active member of the Tri-State Chapter of Teamster Retirees. Ann was also a member of Forest Hill Baptist Church. Ann was a humble servant to all. A neighbor recently wrote, "Ann was an intelligent, friendly, kind, and active person who seemed young for her years. She will be warmly remembered by so many people." Ann leaves behind a loving family to carry on her legacy of faith, hope and love. Survivors are a son, Dr. Blake Ragsdale (Suzanne), a daughter, Janice Ragsdale and four grandchildren, Blake Ragsdale, IV, Wesley Ragsdale (Rachel), Logan Ragsdale, and Emily Ragsdale.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 8, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with funeral services on Saturday, March 9, at 10:00 a.m.; all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue. Please send any memorials to Forest Hill Baptist Church, 3645 Forest Hill Irene Rd. Germantown, TN 38138.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home
Download Now