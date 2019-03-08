|
Ann May Ragsdale
Germantown, TN
Ann May Ragsdale died peacefully in her sleep on March 5, 2019 at Memphis Jewish Home and Rehab. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee on July 19, 1929. Ann was wed to Keener Blake Ragsdale Jr. on July 31, 1948. Keener preceded her in death on November 16, 2004. Ann was a longtime employee of Teamsters Local 667 and an active member of the Tri-State Chapter of Teamster Retirees. Ann was also a member of Forest Hill Baptist Church. Ann was a humble servant to all. A neighbor recently wrote, "Ann was an intelligent, friendly, kind, and active person who seemed young for her years. She will be warmly remembered by so many people." Ann leaves behind a loving family to carry on her legacy of faith, hope and love. Survivors are a son, Dr. Blake Ragsdale (Suzanne), a daughter, Janice Ragsdale and four grandchildren, Blake Ragsdale, IV, Wesley Ragsdale (Rachel), Logan Ragsdale, and Emily Ragsdale.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 8, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with funeral services on Saturday, March 9, at 10:00 a.m.; all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue. Please send any memorials to Forest Hill Baptist Church, 3645 Forest Hill Irene Rd. Germantown, TN 38138.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 8, 2019