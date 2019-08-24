|
Ann Richardson Karn
Memphis - Ann Richardson Karn, 85, passed away peacefully on August 21,2019. She was born on May 6, 1934, the youngest of three children to Raymond John and Martha Lee Richardson. Ann spent the majority of her life in Memphis, Tennessee. She graduated from East High School class of 1952 and the University of Memphis. She spent the last two years of her life residing at John Wesley Villas in Savannah, Georgia to be closer to her granddaughters who were her pride and joy. Ann was preceded in death by her two loving big brothers whom she adored, John Richardson of Houston, Texas and Tom Richardson of Memphis, Tennessee and her former spouse and life long friend, Jim Karn. She is survived by her son, James Robert Karn, Jr of Memphis, her daughter Leanne (Richard) Dodd of Savannah and her three granddaughters, Martha Ann Dodd of Greenville, SC and Margaret and Catherine Dodd of Savannah, Georgia. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at John Wesley Villas for their love and excellent care. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Memphis, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to 226 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Hospice Savannah PO Box 13190 Savannah, GA 31416-0190.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 24, 2019