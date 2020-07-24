Ann Thompson Hall
Memphis - Ann Thompson Hall, originally from Brownsville, TN, and a resident of Memphis for most of her life, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020 at the age of 81 after a long illness.
Always ready to greet anyone with open arms, a big smile, an infectious laugh and wonderful meals, Ann was a welcoming presence wherever she went. She was devoted to her family, and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her daughters Nancy Hall Austria, Beth Hall Dowdie and son-in-law Michael Shayne Dowdie. But without a doubt, her biggest hugs were saved for her adored grandchildren Nathan, Mary Ashley and Natalie Austria.
Ann was an active member of Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis for nearly 60 years. She sang in the choir and was a member of the church's Martha Mary Circle. Ann also loved cheering on the University of Tennessee Volunteers (especially the Lady Vols basketball team), participating in Alpha Omicron Pi sorority activities, reading, and playing bridge. Professionally, Ann spent the majority of her career as a speech and language pathologist in the Shelby County School system.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Louis deJean Hall, and her parents, Ed and Dorothy Thompson. In addition to her daughters, son-in-law and grandchildren, she is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Bill and Joy Thompson and two nephews, as well as other extended family and lots of friends.
The family wishes to extend its heartfelt thanks to the staff at Belmont Village and Compassus for their extraordinary care and support.
A memorial service will be held at Second Presbyterian Church, 4055 Poplar Avenue, on Tuesday, July 28th at 2 p.m. The service will also be live-streamed on the church's website www.2pc.org
. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations in Ann's memory be made to Second Presbyterian Church's Music Ministry or Martha Mary Circle, or to the charity of your choice
.