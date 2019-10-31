|
Ann Tomlinson Barnett
Germantown, TN - Ann Tomlinson Barnett, 93, of Germantown, TN, passed away October 29th, 2019 at Regional One Health Medical Center. Born in Helena, Arkansas on January 22, 1926 to Mr. & Mrs. E.P Tomlinson, she grew up in Clarksdale, MS.
She is a graduate of Clarksdale High School and the University of Mississippi. She loved spending football Saturdays in the Grove with her family and friends. She was the youngest 93-year-old you would ever meet. Always the first one there and the last to leave. She enjoyed life to the fullest!
She was a resident at The Village at Germantown where she enjoyed many fond memories with all her friends there over 13 years. She was a member of Germantown United Methodist Church, and took great joy visiting with her Gilbert Sunday school class and the friends she made there.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dr. John B. Barnett. She is survived by her son, Buzzy Barnett (Karen), her grandchildren, Ryan Barnett, Kristin Teague (Adam), and Melissa Barnett (Andrew). One of her greatest joys was her great grandson, Wyatt Teague. She was also especially close to her sister, Martha Jane Howell of Clarksdale, MS and her brother, Lee Tomlinson (Terry) and all her nieces and nephews, whom she loved so dearly.
A celebration of life service will be held Monday, 11/4, at 2:30pm at The Village at Germantown, 7820 Walking Horse Cir, Germantown, TN 38138. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be sent to or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019