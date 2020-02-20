Services
Ann Wallace Dewey "Wally" Smith

Ann Wallace Dewey "Wally" Smith Obituary
Ann Wallace Dewey "Ms. Wally" Smith

Memphis - Ann Wallace Dewey Smith "Ms. Wally," age 67, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away after a long and brave struggle with kidney failure.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ann and William Chapman Dewey. Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband Beecher Smith, two daughters, Ann-Margaret Hedges (Chad Riggs) and Stephanie Knight (Hart), five grandchildren, her sister, Stephanie Hoffman (Ron) and a niece, Happie Hoffman.

She taught for many years at Evergreen Playschool and received from them the Apple Award for Excellence. She was a lifelong communicant at Calvary Episcopal Church where she belonged to the Altar Guild. She also was a member of the Memphis Junior League.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, February 22nd from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The funeral will commence at 11:00 AM. The entombment will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ms. Wally's name to Calvary Episcopal Church or The Junior League of Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
