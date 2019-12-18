|
Anna Frances Kidd
Arlington - Anna Frances Kidd, 84, of Arlington, TN went to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Mrs. Kidd was preceded in death by her Husband, Lawson Kidd. She was survived by her daughter, Cheryl Seay; son, Richard Kidd; daughter, Dorothy Butler; grandchildren: Laura Seay Henry, Lisa Seay Chatfield, Preston Seay, Melissa Kidd Allmon, Michael Butler, Jr., and Rhett Butler; 20 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and 9 nieces and nephews. Mrs. Kidd was a longtime member of Trinity Christian Church. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5-7 pm with a funeral service on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 am. All services and interment will be held at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, East.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019