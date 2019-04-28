Services
St Ann Catholic Church
6529 Stage Rd
Memphis, TN 38134
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
6529 Stage Road
Bartlett, TN
View Map
Anna Hardy, age 89, of Bartlett, TN passed away, April 26th, 2019. Mrs. Hardy was born in Maastricht, The Netherlands. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bartlett TN. Mrs. Hardy is survived by her husband of 71 years, Harry Hardy. She is survived by two daughters, Elisabeth Lisco (Gary) and Lori Reeves (Sean), and one son, Randall Hardy (Angela) seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Monday, April, 29th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home. The mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 30th at St. Ann Catholic Church, 6529 Stage Road, Bartlett TN. Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 28, 2019
