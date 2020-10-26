1/1
Anna Katherine Schultz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Katherine Schultz

Memphis - Anna Katherine Schultz, 84, of Memphis retired clothier from Oak Hall passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. Anna was a member of Beth Sholom Synagogue and a member of the University of Alabama Alumni Association. Born in Johnson City, TN to Ben and Mollie Krupnik, she was a resident of Dallas, TX prior to making her home in Memphis after marriage. Anna and her late husband, Alvin, were founding members of Beth Sholom Synagogue and active in the Jewish community. Mr. and Mrs. Schultz were owners of the store, By the Seat of Your Pants, and always had a true entrepreneur spirit. Anna leaves behind a daughter, Sylvia Schultz Albert (Erwin) and a son, Barry Schultz (Cindi). She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Laura Albert Wilons (Larry), Wendi Albert Stec (Jason), and Adam Schultz. She also leaves three great-grandchildren. A private outdoor service will be held on Tuesday, October 27. The family requests that memorials be made to Beth Sholom Synagogue or to a charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved