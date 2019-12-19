|
|
Anna Laura Smith Coleman
Anna Laura Smith Coleman (Nana) passed away peacefully at her home on Dec 11, 2019. She was born in Homerville, Georgia, April 7, 1923, to Charles Kibbie and Olive Lanier Smith.
Raised in Pineview, Ga, Nana was the youngest of nine siblings. She married Cranston R. "Rip" Coleman, who preceded her in death. They had three children: Michael L Coleman of Memphis, Jennifer Treadwell & husband, Tim of Germantown, and Rip Coleman, Jr & wife, Sandy of Niceville, Fl. Nana is survived by her 3 children, her 5 grand children, her 10 great grand children, and her 2 great-great grand daughters. Nana loved her lord and savior and was proud of all of her progeny.
Nana had a life-long passion for poetry and music and her friends and family will always remember her favorite poems and songs, which she recited and sang often in her later years. Along with her husband, who was a career US Army paratrooper, Nana lived all over the world, including Japan and Germany, before settling in Memphis in 1957. Even after all her travels, Nana cherished her roots and remained a proud Georgia Peach. She never met a stranger and had a wonderful sense of humor, which she shared easily.
Funeral 23 Dec at Christ United Methodist Church. Visitation at 10 AM followed by services at 11 AM. Internment at 1:15 PM at W. Tenn. Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Christ United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left at :
www.canalefuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019