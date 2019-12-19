Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church.
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Laura Smith Coleman


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Laura Smith Coleman Obituary
Anna Laura Smith Coleman

Anna Laura Smith Coleman (Nana) passed away peacefully at her home on Dec 11, 2019. She was born in Homerville, Georgia, April 7, 1923, to Charles Kibbie and Olive Lanier Smith.

Raised in Pineview, Ga, Nana was the youngest of nine siblings. She married Cranston R. "Rip" Coleman, who preceded her in death. They had three children: Michael L Coleman of Memphis, Jennifer Treadwell & husband, Tim of Germantown, and Rip Coleman, Jr & wife, Sandy of Niceville, Fl. Nana is survived by her 3 children, her 5 grand children, her 10 great grand children, and her 2 great-great grand daughters. Nana loved her lord and savior and was proud of all of her progeny.

Nana had a life-long passion for poetry and music and her friends and family will always remember her favorite poems and songs, which she recited and sang often in her later years. Along with her husband, who was a career US Army paratrooper, Nana lived all over the world, including Japan and Germany, before settling in Memphis in 1957. Even after all her travels, Nana cherished her roots and remained a proud Georgia Peach. She never met a stranger and had a wonderful sense of humor, which she shared easily.

Funeral 23 Dec at Christ United Methodist Church. Visitation at 10 AM followed by services at 11 AM. Internment at 1:15 PM at W. Tenn. Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Christ United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left at :

www.canalefuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -