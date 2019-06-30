Services
Woodbine-Hickory Chapel
5852 Nolensville Rd.
Nashville, TN 37211
615-331-1952
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Lindenwood Christian Church Sanctuary
2400 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Lee McArthur Reed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Lee McArthur Reed Obituary
Anna Lee McArthur Reed

Memphis - Anna Lee McArthur Reed, age 70, entered God's kingdom on June 19, 2019. She is predeceased by parents, Troy and Winona McArthur; and brother-in-law, Andy Veazey. Lee is survived by her husband, Andy Reed; sister, Teresa Veazey; niece, Leighanne Nicole Veazey-Rushing (John); great nephews and great niece, Preston, Anderson and Isabella; sister-in-law, Lynn Reed (Beth); special cousin, Sherry Campbell (Steve); her precious Tyler and many friends from Lindenwood Christian Church and the Burrito Ministry. Appreciation of Life ceremony will be July 3, 2019 at the Lindenwood Christian Church Sanctuary, 2400 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN at 1:00 p.m. No flowers please, instead please make a donation to . Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now