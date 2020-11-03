1/1
Anna Margaret Averill
Anna Margaret Averill

On Thursday, October 29th, 2020, Anna Margaret Averill, loving mother of 2 children, and 2 grandchildren, passed away at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis. Anna was born in Hayti, MO to Charles Russell and Vernice Brooks on August 16th, 1941. She was a graduate of Hayti High School and Baptist School of Nursing. She practiced nursing for more than 25 years at the Mid South Regional Medical Center in Memphis. She raised two sons, Ron Averill of Lansing MI and Tom Averill of Panama CIty Beach FL. She was a loving grandmother to two grandsons, Nick and Nathan Averill. She was a devoted member of Waypoint Baptist Church in Raleigh, and an active member of the Lutheran Village community, where she resided for more than 10 years. She loved sports, especially the Memphis Tigers basketball and University of Tennessee football teams. She will be missed by family and all who knew and loved her.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
