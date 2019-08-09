Resources
- - Anna McCraw, 98, retired nurse, passed away on August 5, 2019. She was the last remaining child of Abraham and Louise Laney. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lafrenia, her siblings Bernadette Campbell, Mary Laney, Leonard Laney, Eugene Laney, Francis Laney, Elmer Laney, Infant Laney, Bernice Dietrich, Lucille Barta, Marie Laney, Leah Isley, Joseph Laney, Robert Laney, Howard Laney and Vincent Laney, her son Steven McCraw(Leigh) and her son-in-law Claude Haraway(Mary Anne). She is survived by her children Mary Anne McCraw, Kathleen McCraw, Jeanette Keath(John) and Gary McCraw(Leah) and her grandchildren Sarah Keath, Lauren McCraw, Laura Petrus(Hunter) and Christopher McCraw.

Memorials may be made in her name with Memphis Library Foundation at https://memphislibraryfoundation.org
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 9, 2019
