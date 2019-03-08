Annabelle S. Chumney



Memphis, TN



Annabelle S. Chumney, 91, of Memphis, TN, died March 6, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital. Born January 29, 1928, in Memphis, she was the daughter of the late Robert Preston and Gladys Kendall Smith.



A graduate of Tech High School, she married George C. Chumney on December 24, 1948, and the couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2008.



She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed caring for her family, and she was a lifelong member of White Station Church of Christ.



She is survived by her sisters Gladys Earl Mays of St. Louis and Dorothy Sue Smith of Memphis, as well as her son David (Susan) Chumney of Tuscaloosa. Additional survivors include three grandchildren, Sarah R. (Jim) Fellenbaum of Knoxville, Christine K. (Eric) Davis of Memphis, and Andrew D. (Kate) Chumney of Memphis, as well as five great-grandchildren, Will Chumney of Memphis, Kiri Fellenbaum of Knoxville, Allyson Chumney, Claire Chumney, and Evie Jo Chumney of Memphis.



She was preceded in death by her husband George C. Chumney, her son Robert C. (Janis) Chumney, and her granddaughter Laura K. Chumney.



The family will greet friends on Monday, March 11, at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN, from 10:30 to 11:30 am, with the funeral service to follow at 11:30 am, David Chumney officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Baptist Trinity Hospice, 6141 Walnut Grove Rd., Memphis, TN 38120 or the Chumney Fund, Harding School of Theology, 1000 Cherry Rd., Memphis, TN 38117. Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary