Anne BoalsCollierville - Anne Boals, 92, passed away on May 22, 2020. Before retiring she worked as a secretary for the Memphis City Schools. She served as a volunteer for the Woman's Exchange, Salvation Army, and the Martha Mary Circle at 2nd Presbyterian Church. Her love for gardening extended to her being a member of a Garden Club and was an avid tennis player. She will always be remembered for her incredible spirit, big smile, and her love for her family. Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil E Boals; and her son, Barry Paul Boals. Her survivors include her daughter, Barbara Toberman; sister, Bernice Morgan; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Boals Banks, Emily Boals Logue, Michelle Valldejuli, Christopher Valldejuli, Berry Paul Boals Jr.; and five great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11 am in Memorial Park Cemetery.