Anne Caldwell



Memphis - She grew up in Louisville, KY, the daughter of the Reverend Dr. and Mrs. Frank H. Caldwell. She leaves a sister, Patricia C. McKnight, a brother, Dr. John B. H. Caldwell and numerous nieces and nephews. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Southwestern (Rhodes College) in 1981 and her M.Ed. from the University of North Carolina in Charlotte, NC in 1973.



Anne Starling had an enjoyable 30+ year career in higher education beginning as the Assistant to the Dean of Women at Southwestern at Memphis from 1955 to 1959 and as Dean of Women at the college from 1959 to 1968. During the summers of 1963 and 1964, she served as Dean of Women at the Instituto Tecnologico in Monterey, Mexico at a summer school for American students. In 1968, she moved to Charlotte, NC and was the Director of Alumnae at Queens College until 1972 when she moved to Danville, KY and worked as the Administrative Assistant to the President and as a Staff Associate from 1973 to 1982. From 1982 until her retirement in 1991, she served as the Director of Planned Giving at the Louisville Theological Seminary.



She was active in the Presbyterian Church as a choir member and deacon, the United Nations Association of Danville, National Identification Program (for women in higher education) and the Center College Community Choir.









